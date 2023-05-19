City leader John Lee will make the final call on the proposed increases with the Executive Council, the government’s key decision-making body. Photo: May Tse
Should pay rise for Hong Kong civil servants be lower? Business leaders call for less pressure on private sector amid post-Covid recovery

  • Some sectors already offering higher pay to retain staff amid labour shortages, industry representatives say
  • Suggested pay rises for civil servants serve as indicators for job market in private sector

William Yiu

Updated: 10:23am, 19 May, 2023

