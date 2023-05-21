City leader John Lee is expected to meet key leaders from each of the three countries, the Post has learned. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong economy
exclusive | Hong Kong’s John Lee ‘will lead high-level delegation’ to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in July to forge closer ties with Asean members

  • City leader will be flanked by top officials and representatives from finance, technology and professional services on one-week trip, sources say
  • Ties with Association of Southeast Asian Nations members ‘very important’ for city’s post-pandemic recovery, according to one insider

Natalie Wong
Updated: 2:37pm, 21 May, 2023

