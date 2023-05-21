Companies are struggling to recruit middle-ranking employees, a leading business group has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Companies are struggling to recruit middle-ranking employees, a leading business group has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Companies in Hong Kong wrestling with 20 per cent turnover rate, struggling to recruit mid-level staff, leading business group says

  • CEO of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce warns increasing salaries not cure-all for talent shortage, could result in non-profits losing out to commercial entities
  • Government must offer more incentives to encourage talent to relocate to Hong Kong, he adds

Kahon Chan

Updated: 4:06pm, 21 May, 2023

