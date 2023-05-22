The city’s culture minister has brushed aside calls to stop subsiding Disneyland. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong tourism chief says ‘have faith in Disneyland’, brushes aside calls to stop funding loss-making park
- Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung also tells lawmakers resort has had positive impact on local economy, youth development
- Legislators raise concerns over resort’s financial performance after park fails to make profits for eight consecutive years
