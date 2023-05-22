KeeTa staff hit the streets in Mong Kok to promote the new food delivery service. Photo: Elson Li
Explainer |
Do three food delivery services in Hong Kong add up to a recipe for disaster? The Post looks at market conditions as KeeTa enters the fray
- KeeTa, part of mainland China food delivery giant Meituan, launches in Hong Kong on Monday with ambitions to cover entire city by year-end
- The newcomer will take on established players Foodpanda, with 70 per cent of the market, and Deliveroo on 30 per cent, but insists there is room for one more
