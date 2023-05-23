China’s Greater Bay Area boasts a sprawling population of 86 million. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s top officials to take more day trips to Greater Bay Area to promote integration, John Lee says before visit to Guangzhou and Shenzhen
- Chief executive says such same-day missions will do away with need to assign acting officials while increasing efficiency
- He is also eyeing more overseas trips in coming months to raise competitiveness and develop business opportunities
