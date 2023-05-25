Two giant rubber ducks are being inflated at a dock in Hong Kong Shipyard at Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
exclusive | Hong Kong’s favourite giant rubber duck is returning to Victoria Harbour but it’s bigger and it’s bringing a friend
- Two giant yellow ducks being tested in dockyard in Tsing Yi before being towed to waters off Admiralty
- It is unclear exactly where the ducks will be placed in Victoria Harbour or how long they’ll stay
