The university hopes some of the cartons will be able to hit the shelves of supermarkets in future. Photo: May Tse
Milk made in Hong Kong? University rolls out only drink of its kind in city, hopes to reach some supermarkets in future
- City University flew in 24 cows from Australia last year to live on its farm in Tai Po as part of new veterinary medicine programme
- Locally produced milk is on sale at university’s campus in Kowloon Tong for HK$9 (US$1) per 236ml carton
