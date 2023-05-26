“Long working hours and working at a remote site aren’t very attractive,” Chu told a radio programme. “Importing labour for low-income jobs would be a blow to local workers … Will there be no incentives for employers to increase the salary and welfare of locals?”

He said improving local workers’ welfare should instead be the way to boost manpower and revive flight traffic, now at 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Thursday said in a media interview that foreign labour import was “unavoidable” as the city’s construction industry would enter its peak with numerous housing and infrastructure projects coming up.

According to unverified sources quoted by other media outlets, the government plans to introduce foreign labour under a special scheme for a number of jobs, including bar-bending and scaffolding, driving minibuses, and airport frontline operations.

Unions have slammed authorities for bypassing the Labour Advisory Board, the body that recommendations applications for foreign labour imports before the administration makes a final decision.

At present, it takes an average of five months to import labour. Employers can file applications and prove that there are no suitable candidates available locally. The submissions are then considered by the board and referred to the government.

On Friday, Chan Fung-yuen, chairman of the Public Light Bus Branch of the Motor Transport Workers General Union also raised safety concerns brought on by imported drivers, who are used to different road conditions, such as mainland China’s left-hand-drive practice and having more traffic lanes than in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong has a lot of people. The traffic is busy and there are a lot of traffic lights. They may not be able to adapt to the tight pace of life,” Chan warned on the same radio show.

He urged for improvements in local drivers’ pay and working conditions to ease the crunch.

An industry insider has said that some minibus drivers choose to work less to receive government welfare. Photo: Felix Wong

But Chan Chi-fai, operating officer of minibus company Kellis, said raising drivers’ salaries would not alleviate the manpower shortage as some chose to work less to qualify for government subsidies.

To receive the government’s monthly welfare aid of HK$4,060 under the Old Age Living Allowance scheme, a couple aged 65 or above can only earn HK$16,080 at most per month.

Chan said hiring was difficult even if a company offered up to HK$90 per hour for local drivers. He said he would rather import workers to ensure service, despite the higher operational cost generated by having to provide staff dormitories.

“Hiring such workers can ensure the continuity of our minibus service and serve residents,” Chan said.

He added he would prefer recruiting drivers from mainland cities near Hong Kong as they could speak Cantonese, while those living near the border could head back home after work.