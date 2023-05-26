Civil servants at the Central Government Offices, Tamar. The biggest public service union has asked for a 5.1 per cent pay rise. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong Civil service union asks for 5.1 per cent pay increase across the board, higher than the maximum 4.65 per cent suggested by pay survey
- Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants’ Association says pay rise would help ‘boost morale’ in public sector
- Association leader Li Kwai-yin insists figure is realistic and in line with accumulated inflation
