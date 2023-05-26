The World Trade Organization is asked get its dispute resolution system back on track by next year after Washington hamstrung its operations in retaliation for the Beijing-imposed national security law. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong commerce secretary tells trade meeting in US that WTO should repair dispute settlement system after Washington froze operations in retaliation for national security law
- Algernon Yau tells Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministers Responsible for Trade meeting in US that dispute system hamstrung by Washington actions
- Yau says WTO members should ‘work constructively’ to get dispute settlement work back on track by next year
