The San Tin area in the New Territories where authorities are planning to create a technology and innovation hub. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s development chief says companies granted land at proposed technopole will be banned from leaving it vacant, arbitrarily selling or changing use
- Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn says maximising land premiums is not a top priority for San Tin Technopole
- Lawmakers and groups voice concerns over regulation of granted land lots, including whether terms will favour companies
