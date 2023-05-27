The San Tin area in the New Territories where authorities are planning to create a technology and innovation hub. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s development chief says companies granted land at proposed technopole will be banned from leaving it vacant, arbitrarily selling or changing use

  • Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn says maximising land premiums is not a top priority for San Tin Technopole
  • Lawmakers and groups voice concerns over regulation of granted land lots, including whether terms will favour companies

Edith Lin

Updated: 4:25pm, 27 May, 2023

