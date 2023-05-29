An advertisement featuring the city’s consumption voucher scheme in Mong Kok. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong consumption vouchers: city to launch round 2 of this year’s scheme from July 16

  • Finance chief Paul Chan says more large-scale public activities under ‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign planned to help latest round of vouchers go further
  • Those only recently eligible for scheme or hoping to change payment platform to receive e-coupons can submit applications between June 5 and 27

Wynna Wong

Updated: 4:39pm, 29 May, 2023

