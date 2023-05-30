Residents of a Hong Kong complex have expressed fears for their safety and plummeting home prices after illegal modifications to a load-bearing wall were found in a flat, while the government on Tuesday demanded the owner take swift action to rectify it. At the centre of the issue was the renovation of a unit in The Capitol in Lohas Park, a private housing complex in Tseung Kwan O. The Buildings Department confirmed the removal of part of a 720-by-2150mm (28-by-85 inches) structural wall between the living room and a bedroom to install a door was unauthorised. Director of Buildings Clarice Yu Po-mei on Tuesday said the removed parts accounted for 6 per cent of the flats’ load-bearing wall and 1 per cent of that of the whole floor. “After preliminary assessment and on-site observation, we have concluded that the overall building structure is safe,” Yu said, stressing the flat owner, designer, and construction company involved could be held accountable. Her department had launched an investigation into the incident. She added that the department would approve the restoration proposal by the parties “within days”, adding the flat owner had to start construction within 15 days and it had to be completed within 30 days. Earlier on Tuesday, Joseph Cheung Chi-tung, former chairman of the owners’ subcommittee of The Capitol, said on a radio show on Tuesday that residents across the complex had signed a petition demanding follow-up actions from the government and MTR Corporation, which manages the complex. In a Facebook group for Lohas Park residents, one post lamenting a possible drop in house prices attracted 70 comments echoing the sentiment. “When this Block Six gets rented out or sold, the fact is that prices will be pushed down. It’s a matter of how much,” one user commented on a Facebook group for Lohas Park residents, referring to the building involved. Others were more concerned about safety. Hong Kong flat owner who modified wall ordered to take action to ensure safety “I think residents of that block would be more worried about the building collapsing than prices plummeting. Remember when The Capitol shook under typhoon Mangkhut back then? I don’t even know how the residents would deal with it if another Mangkhut comes,” one user speculated. The user was referring to Super Typhoon Mangkhut, which caused warning signal No 10 to be raised for 10 hours when it hit the city in 2018. It was the most powerful since records began in 1946. A block in The Capitol was seen swaying at the height of the typhoon, and a glass window was smashed. Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority admits maintenance tough at ageing facilities Vincent Ho Kui-yip, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, said separately on Tuesday that the owner of the modified flat would most likely be ordered to reinstate the load-bearing wall to its original state. “Since no structural assessment had been carried out before the modifications, you don’t know anything about [its condition]. The easiest way to resolve the issue is to reinstate the original design and purpose of the wall. That would be the safest option,” Ho explained. The surveyor estimated that the whole process could take a month. Christine Fong Kwok-shan, district councillor for Sai Kung district, said interior design companies ought to hire engineers to ensure safety. “Since some of these interior design companies and construction firms don’t have a licenced professional on staff, I think education needs to be ramped up in this area. These firms should hire engineers to prevent incidents like this from happening,” Fong said.