Payment platforms offer sweeteners to attract users ahead of the distribution of consumption vouchers. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong consumers spoiled for choice as payment platforms offer sweeteners to win users ahead of consumption voucher release

  • Octopus Cards and WeChat Pay HK will offer e-vouchers among other treats to attract new and returning users
  • Consumers previously used vouchers on high-value goods but now they are buying everyday items, says Tencent vice-president

Wynna Wong

Updated: 9:09pm, 31 May, 2023

