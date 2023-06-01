Retail is on the rebound, Chief Executive John Lee tells industry summit and predicts this year’s e-voucher scheme will boost takings. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
HK$30 billion in e-vouchers will be major boost for hard-pressed Hong Kong retail sector, city leader says

  • The vouchers distributed this year will be close to the present level of monthly retail sales, Chief Executive John Lee says
  • Lee tells summit of retail industry that city on fast track to recover from the slump caused by Covid-19

Oscar Liu
Updated: 4:54pm, 1 Jun, 2023

