Foodpanda and Deliveroo have offered to amend their contracts with partnering restaurants to allow eateries to work with their competitors. Photo: Dickson Lee
Deliveroo and Foodpanda offer to amend exclusivity deals with Hong Kong restaurants after competition watchdog warns of possible legal breaches
- Competition Commission says top two food delivery platforms in city ‘have each offered to make necessary amendments to their existing agreements’
- Watchdog had warned both companies could hinder competition by penalising partnering eateries working with rivals and imposing platform price limits
