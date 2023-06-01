Foodpanda and Deliveroo have offered to amend their contracts with partnering restaurants to allow eateries to work with their competitors. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy
Deliveroo and Foodpanda offer to amend exclusivity deals with Hong Kong restaurants after competition watchdog warns of possible legal breaches

  • Competition Commission says top two food delivery platforms in city ‘have each offered to make necessary amendments to their existing agreements’
  • Watchdog had warned both companies could hinder competition by penalising partnering eateries working with rivals and imposing platform price limits

Harvey Kong
Updated: 6:13pm, 1 Jun, 2023

