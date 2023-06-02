Construction at the site in Shek Kip Mei was previously estimated to be completed by 2027. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Redevelopment of Hong Kong’s only private low-rental housing estate pushed back further 2 years, with 2,000 flats to be available by 2029

  • Hong Kong Settlers Housing Corporation says current residents of Tai Hang Sai Estate will be given until March 2024 to move out and surrender units
  • About 1,300 flats in redevelopment will be used for rehousing existing tenants, with 2,000 allocated to Urban Renewal Authority to be sold as so-called starter homes

Wynna Wong

Updated: 7:05pm, 2 Jun, 2023

