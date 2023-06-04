Paul Chan has said Hong Kong’s export sector continues to face challenges. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong to stay on guard against external risks and challenges after shaky economic recovery in early 2023: finance minister Paul Chan

  • Financial secretary says city continues to face economic headwinds, some from political interference, pointing to US
  • ‘Supporting local demand and spending is our strategy in the medium term, especially as a key way to stabilise the economy,’ he says

Denise Tsang

Updated: 2:59pm, 4 Jun, 2023

