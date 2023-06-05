Past hiccups in building Hong Kong’s two existing technology hubs have led to questions over the potential success of the San Tin technopole. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong must go beyond land grants to make proposed technopole succeed, learn from past mistakes at Science Park and Cyberport, experts say
- Located near border with mainland China, 627-hectare San Tin Technopole features 300 hectares of land devoted to innovation and technology purposes
- Plan to allocate grant plots to multinationals will not be enough to spur growth, while past errors from previous hub projects must be avoided, according to experts
