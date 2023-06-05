The financial secretary rejected repeated calls by lawmakers to adjust the city’s various stamp duties. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong finance chief considers allowing first-time homebuyers to borrow more for mortgage, rejects calls to adjust stamp duties

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says he may further ease loan-to-value ratio
  • But Chan states government has ‘no intention’ of making any changes to city’s various stamp duties

Harvey Kong

Updated: 1:42pm, 5 Jun, 2023

