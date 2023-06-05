The Environmental Protection Department approved the housing plan for part of the Fanling course last month and it will next go to the planning board. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong golf bosses hope LIV can save course from developer’s bulldozer
- Top club says Fanling course shortlisted to hold LIV Golf League event next year, which would be ‘bigger’ than Hong Kong Sevens
- Planning board to meet next week to vet proposal to build 12,000 public housing flats on part of city’s oldest course
