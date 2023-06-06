Hong Kong’s key decision-making body has endorsed a proposal to raise civil servants’ pay by up to 4.65 per cent, with the head of the service dismissing concerns over whether the increases would be enough to retain staff amid a high turnover. Speaking after the Executive Council expressed its support for the plan, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan on Tuesday also rejected suggestions by unions that the salary rises might fail to match inflation. Yeung said pay was not the only factor influencing people’s decision to join and remain in the government. “When considering the pay adjustment proposal, Exco has balanced all six factors. Hong Kong’s economy is on the path to recovery, but under an uncertain external environment, there are still challenges,” she said. “The government in the previous 2022-23 financial year and this financial year has accumulated a certain amount of deficit, the treasury will also further decrease.” Among the six factors being considered are the state of the economy, the government’s fiscal position and staff morale. Hong Kong civil servants ‘could get 4.65 per cent pay bump’ amid improving economy The proposal, which is mostly in line with the results of an earlier pay trend survey, suggests an increase of 2.87 per cent for high-ranking civil servants and 4.65 per cent for both middle and low-ranking members, which adheres to a standard practice to match the increments of the two. The survey earlier suggested only a 4.5 per cent bump for junior members. Yeung said she would meet civil service unions on Wednesday, adding that the final confirmed amount would be sent to the Legislative Council for approval after it had been finalised by Exco. The suggestions, if approved, would be the highest increases since 2019, following a reduced increment of 2.5 per cent for all salary bands in 2022 and on the back of a two-year pay freeze amid the Covid-19 pandemic.