Hong Kong has suffered a brain drain in recent years, losing 210,000 workers between early 2019 and the end of 2022. Photo: Jelly Tse
2 in 3 Hong Kong companies struggling with talent shortage, chamber survey finds
- Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce poll also finds 61 per cent of companies reported problem has lasted for between one and three years
- Chamber chief executive George Leung says emigration key reason for labour crunch
Hong Kong has suffered a brain drain in recent years, losing 210,000 workers between early 2019 and the end of 2022. Photo: Jelly Tse