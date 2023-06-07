Hong Kong came in at No 2 in this year’s ranking after being dethroned by New York. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong ends reign as world’s most expensive city for expats, Singapore gains 8 places amid soaring property prices, survey reveals
- New York dethrones Hong Kong, which came in at No 2 in ECA International rankings
- Other Asian cities also dropped in the rankings, with Tokyo falling five spots to 10
