The Fanling golf course features some valuable old trees. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong rural body proposes housing scheme near site of controversial golf club development
- Heung Yee Kuk chief Kenneth Lau says scheme is not a substitute for now-delayed development of 12,000 public flats at Fanling golf course
- Lau’s proposal takes up 8.5 hectares in Ping Kong Tsuen, a village with abandoned farmland and some squatter huts located next to golf course
