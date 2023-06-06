The Fanling golf course features some valuable old trees. Photo: Jelly Tse
The Fanling golf course features some valuable old trees. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong rural body proposes housing scheme near site of controversial golf club development

  • Heung Yee Kuk chief Kenneth Lau says scheme is not a substitute for now-delayed development of 12,000 public flats at Fanling golf course
  • Lau’s proposal takes up 8.5 hectares in Ping Kong Tsuen, a village with abandoned farmland and some squatter huts located next to golf course

Edith Lin
Edith Lin

Updated: 11:36pm, 6 Jun, 2023

