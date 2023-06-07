Passengers at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in April. The number of flights between China and the United States remains at just 6 per cent of 2019 levels amid tensions between the two sides. Photo: AFP
Closure of Russian airspace ‘single biggest factor’ stopping foreign airlines from boosting service to China, global industry body says
- US and European airlines will not increase flights while being forced to make detours around Russia, says Willie Walsh, head of International Air Transport Association
- Finnair CEO Topi Manner notes Chinese carriers that can use Russian airspace enjoy significant cost advantage, adding it’s ‘not a level playing field’
