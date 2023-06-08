A controversial plan to build thousands of public housing flats on part of an exclusive golf course is back under the spotlight after the Hong Kong government on Monday said it would revise the scheme and temporarily change the site’s proposed use from “residential” to “undetermined”. The government’s move has sparked questions on whether it will proceed with the plan, among efforts to fix the city’s long-standing housing shortage, while the Hong Kong Golf Club and heavyweights from different sectors are increasing their efforts to save the earmarked section of the 172-hectare Fanling course from redevelopment. The Post examines the twists and turns of the proposal. 1. What’s the plan? The scheme was among short- to medium-term proposals suggested five years ago by the now-defunct Task Force on Land Supply, which launched a months-long public debate on tackling the shortage of housing sites during then chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s term in office. Tournament will not disrupt housing plans for Hong Kong golf course: officials Before Lam’s term ended last June, the government laid out its plans for the 32-hectare (79-acre) Old Course at Fanling, with the golf club to return the land. The plan involves a 9.5-hectare site earmarked for building 12,000 public housing flats for about 33,600 people by 2029, with the remaining area reserved for recreational and conservation uses. The exclusive Hong Kong Golf Club, which will return the Old Course to the government in September, strongly opposes the plan. It says the ecology of the city’s oldest golf course will be damaged. Politicians, businessmen and housing advisers are among those backing the club. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of Hong Kong’s top decision-making Executive Council and a club member, previously urged the government to abandon the plan. 2. What are the latest developments? The government on Monday said it would temporarily change the proposed use of the 9.5-hectare site from “residential” to “undetermined” to buy time for amending the housing layout and density as requested by environmental authorities. The Environmental Protection Department last month approved the plan on condition its visual impact was minimised and 0.4 hectares of woodland were preserved in accordance with suggestions by the Advisory Council on the Environment. The advisers made their recommendations last month after failing to reach a consensus in a previous meeting in August, when a decision was due. The golf club, meanwhile, is continuing with efforts to save the Old Course, revealing that it is in the running to host a Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League event next year, which it says it can act as a bridge between China and the Middle East. When it returns the land to the government, the golf club will still have two complete 18-hole courses plus 10 holes for a third course. But it said on Monday the Old Course had been used for parking and storing equipment for past events, and warned Hong Kong could lose out on high-profile tournaments in the future if the plan went ahead. Exco convenor Ip on Wednesday urged the government to review how to use the land and its decision to take back the site. 3. Will homes be built on the golf course? Development chief Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Wednesday said the intention to build public housing in the area remained “unchanged” but the number of flats was likely to be cut. “Whether we can maintain the construction amount of 12,000 after the review, I think the objective conditions are telling us that we may not be able to do this,” she said. “If I emptily promise today that we could hit the target regardless, then it would be equal to me saying that I do not need to pay attention to the demands placed on us by the environmental impact assessment procedures.” The government said it would strive to house residents by 2031, two years later than the proposed target. Linn also said a proposal raised by rural body the Heung Yee Kuk for a project of a similar scale was no “substitute” for the golf course plan, noting the suggested site had scattered private ownership and there was no road access. Hong Kong rural body proposes housing scheme near controversial golf club site Rural leaders on Tuesday suggested building 12,000 public flats in Ping Kong Tsuen, a village with abandoned farmland and some squatter huts located next to the golf course. Landowners will receive compensation if the government reclaims their land. 4. What are the concerns? Brian Wong Shiu-hung, a member of the Liber Research Community, an NGO focusing on land issues, said the government’s latest move left the public with a negative impression. “Consensus was reached on the golf course housing project during the land debate five years ago … It makes people question whether the government will still implement the plan,” Wong said. The Society for Community Organisation, an NGO serving the underprivileged, said the government was too slow in implementing the project when the average waiting time for a public rental flat was 5.3 years as of March. “It has a huge impact on those waiting for public housing,” Sze said. “Every project receives opposition. Does it mean we give up on all of them?” Developing Hong Kong farmland ‘no substitute’ for building housing on golf course 5. What happens next? The Town Planning Board, a statutory body that assesses land applications, will hold five public hearings this month on the overall redevelopment plan starting on Monday. Golf club representatives, business heavyweights and housing concern groups are expected to show up and express their views, while the board earlier received more than 6,500 responses against the housing proposal. Despite the change in the proposed land use, the board still has to make a decision on the overall redevelopment plan of the golf course by the end of November at the latest. Afterwards, the government will start amending the proposal and submit a new plan to environmental authorities by the end of next year.