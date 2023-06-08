Hong Kong was Japan’s second-largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports in 2022, according to the country’s government. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong vows to tighten curbs on Japanese food imports if radioactive waste water discharged into sea near Fukushima
- Environment minister Tse Chin-wan urges country to refrain from releasing radioactive waste water into sea before international community reaches consensus
- Import of aquatic products from Fukushima and nearby high-risk prefectures will be banned if plan goes ahead, he warns
Hong Kong was Japan’s second-largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports in 2022, according to the country’s government. Photo: Kyodo