Hong Kong workplace survey finds 60 per cent of office staff would rather work from home. Photo: Shutterstock.
9 to 5: not a way to make a living as Hong Kong workplace poll finds majority of staff do not want to return to office after working from home
- 60 per cent of city staff do not want to return to their desks after Covid-19 home working, a higher rate than Singapore, UK and US
- Expert says problems caused by bosses taking care of business, but employees concentrating on well-being
