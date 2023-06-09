The Japanese consulate in Hong Kong has hit back at accusations from the city’s environmental minister that the country’s plan to dump nuclear waste into the waters around Fukushima would violate international law. The consulate on Friday also said that any further restrictions on imports from Japan were unnecessary, stressing that the controversial scheme would not adversely affect the safety of agricultural, marine or other food products. “It is incorrect to accuse Japan of trying to proceed with the discharge one-sidedly and that Japan is in violation of international law,” a spokesman said. “[It] is not radioactive waste water but Advanced Liquid Processing System [ALPS] treated water that has been sufficiently purified.” Hong Kong to tighten curbs on Japanese seafood if radioactive water discharged ALPS refers to a filtration system used to remove radioactive materials from contaminated water. Japan earlier announced it would release waste water used at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant into the sea this summer, sparking international concerns over the quality and potential risks of importing seafood from the area. Hong Kong’s Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Thursday warned the city would place more restrictions on food imports from Japan if the country opted to proceed with the disposal plan. “Ignoring the strong concerns of the international community, the Japanese government insisted on forcing the discharge of the Fukushima nuclear waste water into the sea,” Tse wrote in an opinion piece published by a local news outlet. “[Therefore] violating its obligations under international law and endangering the marine environment and public health. It is by no means a responsible state action.” Responding a day later, the consulate said: “If the final report by [the International Atomic Energy Agency] determines that there is no problem with the discharge, we believe that it is unnecessary to add further measures to the excessive measures currently in place.” In his article, Tse also noted a fish caught last month near the nuclear power plant had contained 180 times the maximum amount of the radioactive element caesium allowed under Japan’s food safety laws. Japan asks Hong Kong: weigh data before curbing seafood over nuclear waste plan The consulate on Friday said Japanese authorities had implemented measures to contain highly contaminated fish, such as installing fences to prevent marine life with high concentrations of caesium from escaping the harbour. “Fishing is not conducted inside the harbour and it is not an area intended for providing products to the market, and measures have already been taken, such as installing fences to prevent fish with high caesium concentrations from escaping to outside the harbour,” it said. “Food safety for Hong Kong people who love Japanese food is as important as that for Japanese living in Japan … The government of Japan will continue its efforts to explain to people in Hong Kong regarding the food safety of Japan based on scientific evidence.