The lord mayor reportedly told guests at a lunch over the weekend that he enjoyed seeing a “strong continuing relationship” between Britain and Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Lord mayor of London visits Hong Kong for first time in 3 years, after making trip to build ties in mainland China
- Lord Mayor of London Nicholas Lyons meets members of British business group and emphasises shared interests
- Paul McComb, new chief executive of British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, notes city’s emergence as one of UK’s top 10 export markets
The lord mayor reportedly told guests at a lunch over the weekend that he enjoyed seeing a “strong continuing relationship” between Britain and Hong Kong. Photo: AFP