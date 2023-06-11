The lord mayor reportedly told guests at a lunch over the weekend that he enjoyed seeing a “strong continuing relationship” between Britain and Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy
Lord mayor of London visits Hong Kong for first time in 3 years, after making trip to build ties in mainland China

  • Lord Mayor of London Nicholas Lyons meets members of British business group and emphasises shared interests
  • Paul McComb, new chief executive of British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, notes city’s emergence as one of UK’s top 10 export markets

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:03pm, 11 Jun, 2023

