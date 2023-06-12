Hong Kong has established a government office to coordinate the planning effort for a megaproject along the city’s border with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong has established a government office to coordinate the planning effort for a megaproject along the city’s border with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

‘A mammoth undertaking’: road map for Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis megaproject could be ready within this year

  • Development Bureau announces creation of Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office to liaise with various government bodies during planning effort
  • Former deputy development minister Vic Yau to head office, with ex-housing official Pecvin Yong appointed as deputy director

Willa Wu

Updated: 2:19pm, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has established a government office to coordinate the planning effort for a megaproject along the city’s border with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong has established a government office to coordinate the planning effort for a megaproject along the city’s border with mainland China. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE