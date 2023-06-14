Hong Kong companies are looking to AI to streamline human resources tasks. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong companies are looking to AI to streamline human resources tasks. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong companies look to AI to streamline human resources tasks and keep them ahead in cutthroat competition for talent

  • Hong Kong’s working population shrunk 6 per cent to 3.46 million in 2022 from 3.68 million in 2018, official statistics show
  • Some say AI can help with retaining staff but not in attracting talent

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 10:31am, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong companies are looking to AI to streamline human resources tasks. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong companies are looking to AI to streamline human resources tasks. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE