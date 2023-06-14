Hong Kong companies are looking to AI to streamline human resources tasks. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong companies look to AI to streamline human resources tasks and keep them ahead in cutthroat competition for talent
- Hong Kong’s working population shrunk 6 per cent to 3.46 million in 2022 from 3.68 million in 2018, official statistics show
- Some say AI can help with retaining staff but not in attracting talent
