Unions have warned that importing workers will not resolve the deep-seated issues behind the city’s labour shortage. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong labour unions warn importing 20,000 workers won’t solve root problems behind manpower shortage

  • Union chairman accuses government of failing to address issues such as low wages among certain sectors
  • But business leaders welcome scheme and stress need for more workers to help get local industry back on track

Harvey Kong Kahon Chan and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:26am, 14 Jun, 2023

