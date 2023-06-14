Unions have warned that importing workers will not resolve the deep-seated issues behind the city’s labour shortage. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong labour unions warn importing 20,000 workers won’t solve root problems behind manpower shortage
- Union chairman accuses government of failing to address issues such as low wages among certain sectors
- But business leaders welcome scheme and stress need for more workers to help get local industry back on track
