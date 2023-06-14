Non-local workers will be allowed to fill 10 types of roles at the airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong confident about attracting 6,300 mainland Chinese workers for airport but long commute could be a ‘challenge’, official admits
- Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong says previous schemes have proved the city’s offers are attractive to mainland jobseekers
- But requiring airport workers to make long commutes across Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge will ‘be a challenge’, he says
