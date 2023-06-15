Consumer watchdog tells owners to be cautious when taking their pets swimming. Photo: Nora Tam
Consumer watchdog tells owners to be cautious when taking their pets swimming. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong consumer watchdog investigates pet pools’ hygiene and safety as stories of sick and dying animals emerge

  • Watchdog urges customers to be cautious if pools are overcrowded because dogs may clash and pick up diseases
  • Pet owners not getting information they need to make good decisions, Consumer Council says

Fiona Chow

Updated: 2:24pm, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Consumer watchdog tells owners to be cautious when taking their pets swimming. Photo: Nora Tam
Consumer watchdog tells owners to be cautious when taking their pets swimming. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE