A man plays a round at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong golf course in Fanling should be made public and opened to all on weekends as well, former top official suggests amid housing plan opposition

  • Former commerce secretary Frederick Ma, also an adviser to the city’s leader, raises idea after earlier opposing housing plan to build 12,000 affordable flats on plot
  • He said using part of the course for public housing would affect business networking and bring traffic congestion

Olga Wong
Updated: 6:33pm, 15 Jun, 2023

