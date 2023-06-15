A man plays a round at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong golf course in Fanling should be made public and opened to all on weekends as well, former top official suggests amid housing plan opposition
- Former commerce secretary Frederick Ma, also an adviser to the city’s leader, raises idea after earlier opposing housing plan to build 12,000 affordable flats on plot
- He said using part of the course for public housing would affect business networking and bring traffic congestion
