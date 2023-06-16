Tyson Yoshi is one of the artists who will perform at the Harbour Chill Carnival. Photo: Facebook/ Tyson Yoshi
Hongkongers invited to chill with Tyson Yoshi and Jason Chan at HK$40 million harbour carnival to make residents happy

  • Acrobats, dancers, kung fu experts, BMX riders, skateboarders and breakdancers from around world and city to entertain crowds
  • Other performers include Kelly Chen, Lolly Talk, Yellow and South Korean rapper Reddy

Wynna Wong

Updated: 7:34pm, 16 Jun, 2023

