Tyson Yoshi is one of the artists who will perform at the Harbour Chill Carnival. Photo: Facebook/ Tyson Yoshi
Hongkongers invited to chill with Tyson Yoshi and Jason Chan at HK$40 million harbour carnival to make residents happy
- Acrobats, dancers, kung fu experts, BMX riders, skateboarders and breakdancers from around world and city to entertain crowds
- Other performers include Kelly Chen, Lolly Talk, Yellow and South Korean rapper Reddy
