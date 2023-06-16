Hong Kong aims to create a technology and innovation hub along the border with mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong must lay out conservation park blueprint before building I&T hub on wetlands, planning experts say
- Government gives update on plan for 627-hectare San Tin Technopole project that will also provide more than 50,000 homes
- But given 90 hectares of wetland will be ‘sacrificed’, government should explain details for new conservation park, member of planning board says
