A programme helping unprivileged children living in subdivided flats may be extended to those in public housing. Photo: Nora Tam
Mentorship scheme for underprivileged Hong Kong students in subdivided flats may be extended to those in public housing, No 2 official says

  • Chief Secretary Eric Chan hails results of ‘Strive and Rise’ programme, under which secondary pupils from low-income households get cash, guidance and classes
  • He also reveals plan to launch After School Care Service Pilot Scheme to allow parents in low-income households more time at work

Kahon Chan

Updated: 1:23pm, 17 Jun, 2023

