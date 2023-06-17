Hong Kong’s labour force in 2022 stood at 3.46 million, down 6 per cent from a peak in 2018. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong No 2 official Eric Chan predicts more than 100,000 people to be brought in under talent admission schemes this year
- Chief Secretary Eric Chan says applications for various talent admission schemes have already exceeded 80,000 in first five months
- Authorities have approved 49,000 applicants, with nearly half under new Top Talent Pass Scheme
