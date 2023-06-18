Resolving the personnel shortage at Hong Kong’s airport could help bring airfares down. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s plan to import workers will boost number of flights and help bring down airfares, airport chief says
- Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam also says shortage of local ground crew left 20 airlines struggling to increase flight numbers over past three months
- ‘We hope the number of flights and passengers will be restored to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year,’ he adds
Resolving the personnel shortage at Hong Kong’s airport could help bring airfares down. Photo: Dickson Lee