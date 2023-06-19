The government will take back 32 hectares of land that forms part of the Fanling golf course. Photo: Dickson Lee
The government will take back 32 hectares of land that forms part of the Fanling golf course. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

12,000 flats proposed for Hong Kong golf course site will be ‘surplus’ to estimated demand, planning official says

  • Government has identified sufficient land to build about 360,000 public flats in the coming decade to meet estimated demand of 301,000 homes
  • But district planning officer tells hearing government has yet to take back all the land it needs and that housing proposal will go ahead

Edith Lin
Updated: 8:35pm, 19 Jun, 2023

