The government will take back 32 hectares of land that forms part of the Fanling golf course. Photo: Dickson Lee
12,000 flats proposed for Hong Kong golf course site will be ‘surplus’ to estimated demand, planning official says
- Government has identified sufficient land to build about 360,000 public flats in the coming decade to meet estimated demand of 301,000 homes
- But district planning officer tells hearing government has yet to take back all the land it needs and that housing proposal will go ahead
