Speakers at the China Conference: Hong Kong 2023 note the city’s position as a connector for China is more important now than ever. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s role as bridge between China and world ‘clearer, more essential’ amid rising geopolitical tensions, experts say at Post forum
- Speakers at annual China Conference: Hong Kong 2023 point to trends in finance sector and technology as well as tertiary education
- Panel agrees that if Hong Kong aspires to ride Greater Bay Area development, it should prioritise flow of capital, people and information
Speakers at the China Conference: Hong Kong 2023 note the city’s position as a connector for China is more important now than ever. Photo: Jonathan Wong