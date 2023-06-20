The construction sector is one of the industries targeted by a government plan to import labour. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s John Lee defends plan to import labour after union members stage walkout at meeting, says move needed to keep city running
- Chief executive stresses city has lost 200,000 people from workforce
- Union representative says walkout staged in protest against authorities unveiling plan without consulting non-statutory body
