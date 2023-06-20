Hong Kong is well positioned to become a global astronomy research hub using its work with China’s first space-based telescope to attract talent and develop new technologies, according to Alibaba Cloud founder Wang Jian. The financial hub, with a population of more than 7 million, could also become the world’s first digitalised city by leaning on technology for sustainable resource consumption, Wang on Tuesday told the South China Morning Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023. Hong Kong’s astronaut hopefuls prepare for screening as Chinese spacecraft launches Wang has earned recognition for his role in building the cloud business from scratch for e-commerce giant Alibaba, which owns the Post. He said at Tuesday’s event that Hong Kong could attract the best talent with a moonshot project. With the Chinese Survey Space Telescope, also known as Xuntian, expected to be launched later this year and in 2024 be placed into orbit with the China Space Station, Wang said he believed Hong Kong could host a “sky cloud” hub for global researchers to make astronomical discoveries. The nation’s first space-based optical observatory, with a 2.5 billion-pixel camera that has a field of view 300 times greater than the Hubble Space Telescope, will allow astronomers to map up to 40 per cent of the skies over 10 years. “Processing the images we get from the universe seems useless, but as a technologist I think having a project like this can generate a lot of technology that has a great potential for the economy, for the social environment and even for talent,” Wang said. “If you have such a sky cloud project, you actually could attract the best talent from [around the] world.” He drew parallels with the US space programme in the 1960s, pointing out that although there were little economic benefits to putting humans on the moon, the process of achieving the goal had given rise to new technologies that touched everyday life. “The sky cloud is just a suggestion, the key is that Hong Kong needs its own science and technology moonshot project,” Wang argued. Almost 50 experts in Hong Kong apply for chance to join Chinese space mission The China Manned Space Agency in October for the first time accepted applications from Hong Kong and Macau for payload specialists under its manned space programme. Around a dozen scientists from the city have reached the final selection process. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier said the recruitment exercise “demonstrated the country’s confidence in Hong Kong’s level of scientific research and development as well as her care for the development of Hong Kong’s young people”. Institutions in Hong Kong, in particular Polytechnic University, have taken part in space exploration projects nationally and overseas, though astronomy has not gained traction with local students. In 2018, the University of Hong Kong dropped the subject for undergraduate studies 10 years after its introduction, citing poor admission. The university still maintains a dedicated Laboratory for Space Research. Hong Kong agency plans to lure food and green tech enterprises to city The tech mogul also shared his vision of building “city brains” that would make use of technology for resource conservation. “When we talk about ‘smart cities’, a city is a place where we put all the new technologies inside, but we never have a very clear answer on how we can reduce resource consumption for everything,” Wang said. His vision of “city brains” would focus on goals such as minimising leakage through the water supply using detection technologies. Given Hong Kong’s scarcity of resources and high density, Wang said he believed the financial hub would be keen to adopt technology to sustainably power it, thus becoming the first digitalised city in the world. Wang, as a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, became part of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top advisory body, earlier this year.