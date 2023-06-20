Hong Kong topped Mercer’s survey for the second year running. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong retains crown as world’s most expensive city for expats, while Singapore jumps to second place: survey

  • Cost of living survey by Mercer puts city at top of global rankings, just ahead of Singapore, which climbed rankings by six places from last year
  • Mainland Chinese and Japanese cities drop in rankings, with both Beijing and Tokyo exiting the top 10

Wynna Wong

Updated: 3:50pm, 20 Jun, 2023

