The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft attached to a Long March-2F rocket launches in Jiuquan, mainland China. Technology experts have said Hong Kong’s best chance at a moonshot project would be to be part of the country’s space research. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/TNS
Hong Kong moonshot projects? Ambitious bids desirable but leadership needed to drive interest, investment, scientists say
- Experts chime in after Alibaba Cloud founder Wang Jian suggests city should tap into China space telescope to set up central research opportunity
- Government funding and private donations needed, they say, as well as the ability to sell such bids to top global talent
