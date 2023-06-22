Local consumption has driven Hong Kong’s economy so far this year as demand for exports remains weak, the finance chief has said, calling on residents to spend more when digital vouchers are handed out next month. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Thursday attributed the prolonged poor performance of exports to continuing challenges the city faced on the external front. “So far this year, our economy has mainly relied on consumption as exports continue to drop while we are facing immense challenges in the external environment,” Chan said at a festival promoting local organic watermelons, part of the HK$20 million (US$2.5 million) “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. While the economy pulled out of recession in the first quarter of the year, exports remained anaemic, declining by 16.5 per cent over the same period in 2022. April’s exports totalled HK$338.3 billion, down by 13 per cent from a year earlier, worsening the 1.5 per cent drop recorded in March. The financial secretary appealed to residents to “spend more to help stimulate the economy”, noting the latest instalment of consumption vouchers worth up to HK$2,000 would be distributed on July 16. Hong Kong’s economy grew by 2.7 per cent in the first quarter over a year earlier, ending four consecutive quarters of contraction. The government’s full-year forecast for growth is between 3.5 and 5 per cent. Retail sales continue to improve, recording year-on-year growth of 15 per cent in April, 40.8 per cent in March and 31.3 per cent in February. Sales hit HK$34.71 billion in April, near what was spent in the summer of 2019, just before the pandemic hit. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier said he was optimistic this year’s consumption vouchers worth about HK$30 billion would contribute to about a month’s worth of retail sales to the economy. But Lee Shue-kam, head of the economics and finance department at Hong Kong Shue Yan University, said relying on residents to spend more to support the economy was a risky strategy. “When people feel that the economic outlook is good, they will be more willing to spend,” the associate professor said. “But if people see that the economy is not going to be very good, say, interest rates remain high, thus dampening business investment, people will be less willing to spend.” Given consumption vouchers might bring only short-term benefits to certain retail sectors, the government should allocate additional resources to help other industries still suffering during the economic recovery, Lee suggested. Hong Kong’s economy grew 2.7 per cent in first quarter, John Lee reveals Lawmaker Peter Shiu Ka-fai, who represents the retail and wholesale sector, welcomed the vouchers, which are expected to inject HK$13 billion into the economy, but said their effect on the economy would not be as pronounced as previous rounds. “The vouchers really helped a lot during the pandemic, especially for some small and medium-sized enterprises to make it through the tough times,” he said. “The pandemic is now over and their business is not as battered as before … but still, it’s a push for the industry.” Shiu urged the government to roll out more innovative ways to stimulate local spending. The voucher scheme was introduced in 2021, with eligible residents each receiving e-coupons worth HK$5,000. Under the city’s fifth coronavirus wave last year, the amount was doubled to HK$10,000, but halved this year. The first instalment was distributed in April. Everything you need to know about Hong Kong’s latest round of vouchers Elsewhere in the city, shopping centres, theme parks and recreational hotspots were packed with residents and tourists enjoying the Dragon Boat Festival public holiday. Tickets for Water World at Ocean Park were reportedly sold out. Thursday marked the start of a three-day holiday for mainland China, and the high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon was crowded with arrivals. The city recorded more than 10 million visitors in the first five months of the year, about 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. About 5 million arrivals were in transit. Annie Tse Yau On-yee, chairman of Hong Kong Retail Management Association, earlier told a summit the large outflow of travellers could be temporary, while noting tourists were spending less on luxury goods.